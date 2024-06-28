Slot booking for darshan at Puri Jagannath temple soon!

Puri: A proposal for slot booking for darshan at Puri Jagannath temple has been given with an aim to make the public darshan easy and hassle-free, said King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb.

In his latest interview the Puri Gajapati said that a proposal has been given to make arrangement for the devotees to book their slots online for the darshan of Lord Jagannath and his siblings.

“Devotes who book their slots for the darshan will have to reach the reception centre as per their time allotted to them and from there arrangements will be done for their smooth and peaceful darshan, so that their time will not be wasted and the devotees need not to stand in line for hours. However, only a proposal has been given and no final decision has been taken yet,” he said.

The Puri King said that he would meet Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan and discuss with them about the proposal and if get green signal, the proposal will be implemented.