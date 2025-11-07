SJTA suspends three sevayats for misconduct in Shree Mandir premises

Advertisement

Puri: Chief Administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Arabinda Padhee has suspended three sevayats following incidents involving a physical altercation between two sevayats in the Natamandap and the incitement to use Dalda ghee within the temple premises.

As per an official release, three sevayats namely Suara Badu Sevayat Narayan Panda and Khuntia Sevayat Rajaram Khuntia have been suspended under Section 21(A) of the Shri Jagannath Temple Act, 1955.

Likewise, Mahasuar Sevayat Bena Mahasuar has been suspended for two months for instigating the use of vanaspati ghee on the premises of 12th century shrine.

Advertisement

Apart from suspending the trio for two months, Padhi emphasized that any individual–whether a sevayat or otherwise–who obstructs the sacred rituals of Mahaprabhu or disrupts the orderly darshan of devotees and pilgrims will face strict action without exception.

The SJTA Chief Administrator also appealed to all concerned to uphold the discipline, sanctity, and dignity of Shree Mandir.