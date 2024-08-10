SJTA issues show cause notice to Pratihari sevayats for delay in ‘Dwaraphita’ ritual

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Puri: SJTA has issued show cause notice to Pratihari sevayats of the Srimandir for delay in ‘Dwaraphita’ ritual on Saturday. There was delay in the opening of the doors of the Jagannath temple said reports and hence the show cause was issued.

The Shree Jagannatha Temple Administration, Puri had received a complaint in this regard and then initiated action against the sevayats who have been assigned the responsibility. It had been alleged that on August 9 there was a 30 minute delay in the opening of the doors of the Jagannath temple.

It is worth mentioning that the show cause notice has been welcomed by the members of the SJTA. One of the members Madhaba Mohapatra has said that strict action shall ensure that such situations are not repeated in the future. Worship of the Lord and his rituals should be followed with utmost sincerity, he further added. After the incident of non-sevayats climbing atop the Rath the SJTA has become stricter in enforcing the rules.

Also Read: WATCH: IAS Arabinda Padhee drags non-servitor out of chariot yard near Gundicha temple

