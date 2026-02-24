SJTA forms two committees for Ratna Bhandar inventory and appraisal

Advertisement

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has constituted two separate committees to oversee and execute the inventory and appraisal of the Ratna Bhandar.

SJTA Chief Administrator Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee made the announcement about the formation of the two committees – Supervisory Committee and Handling Committee – during a press conference.

The move follows the Odisha government’s approval of a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) outlining the process for the inventory and valuation of the temple treasury.

While the Supervisory Committee has been constituted to oversee and monitor the entire exercise, the Handling Committee has been formed to carry out the physical inventory and appraisal of the Ratna Bhandar.

The Odisha government has approved a comprehensive 14-page Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which details the methodology for inventory, documentation, security measures, and valuation. Following the approval, temple administrators and senior officials convened to discuss its implementation.

As decided, the inventory and appraisal exercise will be conducted for proper documentation, transparency, and security of the temple treasury. The process will also facilitate comparison and tallying with the 1978 inventory list.

The SJTA reviewed the temple calendar from March up to Niladri Bije, the concluding ritual of Rath Yatra. Of the next 135 days, nearly 100 days are unsuitable due to major festivals, rituals such as Rath Yatra, and heavy devotee footfall on weekends. Approximately 24 days before Niladri Bije have been identified as feasible for conducting the inventory without disrupting rituals or darshan.

The list of suitable dates will be submitted to the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee. The Managing Committee, after consulting experts and considering auspicious timings, will finalize the exact date and time to begin the process.

Specific duties have been allocated to designated officials to ensure the smooth, secure, and systematic execution of the Ratna Bhandar inventory and appraisal process.