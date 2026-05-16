Six-year-old girl sexually harassed by 25-year-old young man in Puri

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Brahmagiri: In a shocking incident, a six-year-old girl allegedly sexually harassed by a 25-year-old man in Brahmagiri area of Odisha’s Puri district on Saturday.

According to reports, the girl was playing at the cyclone seltor house with her friends when the accused lured her into a toilet with the promise of a Kurkuri packet and raped her.

The accused has been identified as Gajendra Swain.

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Following the complaint of the child’s father, the Brahmagiri police have logged a POSCO case on basis of the complaint. According to police reports, the accused has not been apprehended yet.

Investigation in ongoing and further reports awaited.

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