Six Surplus Barking Deer translocated to Chandaka from Nandankanan

Bhubaneswar: As many as six Barking Deer, two males and four females, were successfully translocated and released at Bharatpur Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary today.

According to reports, in pursuance to the approval granted by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Odisha, as per Memo No. 6946 dated 25.06.2024, the translocation of Barking Deer from Nandankanan Zoological Park to Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary commenced today.

The approval was accorded for release of 25 number of barking deers to Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary. In the first phase, six Barking Deer were successfully translocated and released at Chandaka Wildlife Sanctuary.

The remaining deers will be translocated in subsequent phases, said sources adding that following this initial release, Nandankanan Zoological Park retains a population of 68 Barking Deers.

In another similar development, the Odisha forest department has decided to bring five Royal Bengal Tigers (RBTs) from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra and will be relocated in Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary in Sambalpur district and Similiplal Wildlife Sanctuary in Mayurbhanj district.

