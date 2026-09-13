Six smugglers arrested with around two kgs of pangolin scales in Malkangiri

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Malkangiri: Malkangiri Forest Department arrested as many as six smugglers after seizing around two kgs of pangolin scales from their possessions, informed Malkangiri Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kiran on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence, a joint team of officials of Malkangiri Range and Mathili Range conducted a raid on the Padmagiri-Pandripani road and seized 352 pangolin scales weighing about two kg being transported by six persons on tree separate bikes.

The officials also seized five mobile phones from the possession of the wildlife smugglers.

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The DFO further informed that the arrested accused will be interrogated to find out more details about the smuggling like the source of the pangolin scales and where and to whom they were to sell them.

All those who will be found involved in the smuggling of the pangolin scales will be arrested, he informed.