Six people’s death in septic tank: NHRC seeks report from Odisha Chief Secretary, Kalahandi SP

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Bhubaneswar: Taking suo motu cognisance of six people’s death due to asphyxiation in a septic tank on May 26, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sought a detailed report from the Odisha Chief Secretary and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kalahandi district.

The NHRC has asked both the officers to submit the report within two weeks, however, it should contain details regarding the status of the investigation into the incident, the condition of the injured worker, and compensation disbursed to the victims’ families.

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It is to be noted here that as many as six people, including the owner of the house and his son, died at Gauda Karlakhunta village in Kalahandi district due to asphyxiation in a septic tank on May 26. Another person was also critical due to suffocation.