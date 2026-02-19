Six miscreants attack journalist in Talcher

Advertisement

Talcher: In a shocking incident, a journalist was left critically injured after being attacked by six unknown miscreants with sharp weapons in Santapada river banks in Talcher of Angul district.

The injured journalist, identified as Santanu Kumar Bhukta, is a resident of Santapada village in Angul district.

As per reports, around 11 am, Santanu had gone for nature call in Santapada Sand Ghat, where six bike-borne miscreants came in three bikes and attacked Santanu with sharp weapons, leaving him critically injured with multiple wounds on his hands and legs.

He pulled himself to the bike and informed his relatives about the incident. On being informed, the relatives reached the site, rescued him and immediately admitted him to Talcher government hospital for medical aid. After his health condition deteriorated, he was shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

On being informed, the Talcher SDPO Bharat Charan Sahu reached the site and started a probe into the matter.

The injured journalist have alleged that Parjang block Kualu panchayat Sarpanch might have attacked him as he has built a Dhaba and a house on Government land. Following which Bhukta had appealed NGT. Later court had sent them notice to demolish Sarpanch house.