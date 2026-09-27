Six members of family critical after eating rotis made of wheat flour in Odisha

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Paralakhemundi: An unfortunate incident occurred at Kharada village under the Gurandi police station limits in Gajapati district as six members of a family fell ill after consuming rotis made wheat flour today.

The six people who fell sick after consuming roti are Sabita Raita, Lakshmi Raita, Sidia Raita, Asadha Gamango, Dagidi Gamango, and Akhila Gamango, said sources.

The family reportedly had prepared and eaten the rotis at home using wheat flour purchased from a shop at Satamile village, added the sources.

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After they were taken ill, all of them were admitted to the Gajapati District Headquarters Hospital in Paralakhemundi in critical condition.

While the exact cause of them falling sick is yet to be known, food poisoning is suspected, informed the Medical Officer adding that the exact reason, however, will be ascertained after investigations.