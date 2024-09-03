Six IAS officers in Odisha get new appointments, check details

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government today effected a minor reshuffle of the IAS officers and gave new appointment to as many as six officers.

As per the notification issued by the General Administration & Public Grievance (PA & PG) Department, on completion of Phase-II Training, Akshay Pillay, IAS (RR-2022) is appointed as sub-collector, Bonei. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Akshay Pillay as the sub- Divisional Magistrate, Bonei in the district of Sundargarh.

On completion of Phase-II Training, Prahlad Narayan Sharma, IAS (RR. 2022) is appointed as sub-collector, Athagarh. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita’ 2023, the state Government do hereby appoint Prahlad Narayan Sharma, as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Athagarh in the district of Cuttack.

On completion of Phase-II Training, Arugula Sneha, IAS (RR -2022) is appointed as Sub-Collector, Padampur, in exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the state Government do hereby appoint Arugula Sneha, as the sub- Divisional Magistrate, Padampur in the district of Bargarh.

On completion of Phase-II training, Akavaram Sasya Reddy, IAS (RR- 20221is appointed as Sub-collector, Jeypore. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Akavaram Sasya Reddy as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Jeypore in the district of Koraput.

On completion of Phase-II Training, Samir Kumar Jena, IAS (RR .2022) is appointed as Sub-collector, Talcher. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, the State Government do hereby appoint Samir Kumar Jena as the sub- Divisional Magistrate, Talcher in the district of Angul.

On completion of Phase-II Training, Soumyaranjan Pradhan, IAS (RR. 2022) is appointed as sub-collector, Rairangpur. ln exercise of the powers conferred under section 14(4) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023,1he State Government do hereby appoint Soumyaranjan Pradhan as the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Rairangpur in the district of Mayurbhanj.