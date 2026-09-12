Six-foot crocodile trapped in fishing net at paddy field in Kendrapara, Watch

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Rajnagar: Panic gripped residents of Brahmanikohla village under Rajnagar block in Kendrapara district after a six-foot-long crocodile was found trapped in a fishing net in an agricultural field on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, Bhagabat Swain had set up a fishing net in the farmland to catch fish. Early in the morning, villagers spotted a large crocodile caught in the net, triggering fear among the locals.

On being informed, forest department officials reached the spot and safely rescued the crocodile.

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The crocodile is suspected to have entered the agricultural field in search of fish. The incident has once again raised concerns among residents of the Rajnagar area, where crocodile sightings have reportedly become increasingly frequent.

Locals have urged the forest department to take necessary measures to prevent crocodiles from entering inhabited and agricultural areas and ensure the safety of villagers.