Six die, one critical due to suffocation in Kalahandi

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Kalahandi: In an unfortunate incident, at least six people died while another sustained critical injures after they suffered suffocation at Gaud Karlakhunta village under M. Rampur (Madanpur Rampur) police station area of Kalahandi district today.

The deceased persons included owner of the house and his son, three masons and one labourer. Another worker, who was critically injured, has been admitted at hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the labourers had entered the under-construction septic tank to remove centring this morning. However, as they felt suffocation, others entered one after the other to rescue other victims. But unfortunately, all of them fell unconscious.

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On being alerted by the family members, the local administration launched a rescue operation with the help of the villagers and pulled out all the victims from the tank. They were immediately rushed to the Madanpur Rampur Community Health Centre for treatment. However, doctors declared six of them dead due to suffocation.

While a pall of gloom descended on the area following the tragic incident, Madanpur Rampur police started an investigation into the incident after reaching the spot of incident.