SIW writes to DGP of seven states to recover weapons looted by maoists from Odisha

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Bhubaneswar: The Special Intelligence Wing (SIW) of Odisha is planning to bring back all the weapons looted by Maoists from different places across the state.

SIW, Odisha has written to the Director General of Police (DGP) of seven states including Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh, informing about the return of the weapons.

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According to SIW reports, a total of 650 weapons were looted by Maoists from different places of the state. However, out of the 650, only 420 weapons have been recovered till now. Many of the weapons still remains missing.

The missing weapons include rifles, SLRs, AK-47s and three of 9mm Stenguns. Security agencies are suspecting that these weapons might still be in the hands of Maoist organizations and their associates. Therefore, joint operations are being intensified in coordination with neighboring states.

Also Read: Maoist dump spotted in Chhattisgarh, huge quantity of weapons and explosives along with cash seized