SITI Odisha to replace Planning Board! Watch

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha government will reportedly establish the State Institute for Transformative Initiatives (SITI Odisha), replacing the existing State Planning Board.

SITI will function as the state government’s think tank for policy formulation, strategic planning, innovation, and development support.

It marks a modernized and restructured version of the decades-old Planning Board that has been preparing the state’s plans.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will serve as the Chairman of SITI’s Governing Council and lead its functioning.

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According to the organizational structure, SITI will have a Management Council to oversee operations. The institute will also have a Vice-Chairman of Cabinet Minister rank, to be appointed by the Chief Minister. In addition, it will comprise four full-time members, nine officers, and two special invitees.

The move aims to strengthen evidence-based policy making and accelerate transformative initiatives in Odisha.

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