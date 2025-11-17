SIT crucial meeting on black money scheduled for November 26

Advertisement

Cuttack: A crucial meeting of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on black money will be held at Justice Arijit Pasayat’s residence in Cuttack on November 26, 2025. The meeting will be held at 11 am on November 26 under the chairmanship of SIT Deputy Chairman Justice Arijit Pasayat.

Top top-level officials from both the Central and State governments will be attending the meeting.

The SIT, constituted to investigate and curb the issue of illicit wealth and cybercrime. India. They will discuss several key topics such as black money, surge in online financial scam, digital threats etc.

