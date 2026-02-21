SIR process to kick off in Odisha from April 1: Chief Election Officer, check details

Bhubaneswar: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process is set to begin in Odisha from April 1, 2026, as announced by the Chief Election Officer, R. Santhagopalan. Here’s what’s happening:

The 2025 voter list is being matched with the 2002 SIR roll, with 80% of voters’ details already verified. The process is called mapping.

At least 70% of the work is done by the administration, and 10% with voter cooperation. The remaining 20% are being verified.

The process will take 2-3 months, with the draft roll expected by June-July.

As many as 147 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and 719 associate EROs are working on the voter list, supported by 38,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), with 7,000 more BLOs to be appointed.

Infiltrators will be excluded, but eligible voters have no reason to panic, and an appeal system is in place.