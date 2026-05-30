SIR drive begins in Odisha from today, BLOs to conduct door-to-door verification

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process of electoral rolls has commenced in Odisha from today that is May 30 and will continue till June 28, 2026. The final electoral rolls after the revision will be published on September 6.

The Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will visit households across the state to verify and update voter details. A total of 45,255 Booth Level Officers have been deployed for the revision drive across the state.

The BLOs will distribute distribute two Enumeration Forms to each of the 3,33,99,591 registered electors.

Meanwhile, the BLOs will distribute the Enumeration Forms to a total of 112,113,114 voters in three constituencies in Bhubaneswar.

Advertisement

Then they will collect the forms at the booths from 3pm till 5pm. They will assist voters with corrections and queries related to electoral rolls.

For this, training has been given to BLOs. A help desk has been set up at the BMC head office. Along with this, awareness will be spread in every ward.

The draft roll will be published on 5 July, while claims and objection can be filed between 5 July and 4 August. The final roll will be published on 6 September.

During the verification process, around 17 per cent logical errors have been detected in voter data. These include mistakes related to age, spelling of names and errors in parents’ names.