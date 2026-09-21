SIR concludes in Odisha, final voter list with 3,16,32,754 voters published; Check details

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Bhubaneswar: The Special Intensive Revision-2026 (SIR) process has concluded in Odisha. State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) R.S. Gopalan published the final voter list today.

In accordance with the directives issued by the Election Commission of India vide letters No. 23/2025-ERS (Vol. II) dated 14th May 2026 and 31st July 2026, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Odisha for the year 2026—with 01.07.2026 as the qualifying date—has been completed. The final electoral roll is being published today.

As per the final electoral roll, 2,057,334 names excluded during the SIR in the state.

SIR AT A GLANCE:

Qualifying Date: 01.07.2026

Completion of SIR in Odisha and publication of Final Electoral Roll:21.09.2026.

of Electors in the Electoral Roll before SIR: 3,33,99,591

Electors in Draft Roll (05.07.2026): 3,13,87,034.

Electors in Final Roll (21.09.2026): 3,16,32,754.

Net increase from Draft to Final Roll: 2,45,720.

ENUMERATION & DRAFT ROLL:

Enumeration Forms received: 3,13,87,034 (93.97%).

EFs not received: 20,12,557 (6.03%).

Absent: 1,99,249

➤ Shifted: 8,08,205

Death:8,32,544

➤ Duplicate: 1,58,118

➤ Others:14,441

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No. of Electors in the Draft Roll published on 05.07.2026: 3,13,87,034

Unmapped electors: 12,98,779

Mapped electors: 3,00,88,255

NOTICE, VERIFICATION & CLAIMS AND OBJECTIONS:

Notices issued to unmapped electors: 12,98,779. Notices issued for logical discrepancies: 45,37,613

Total notices issued: 58,36,392.

Claims & objections received and processed: 2,55,996.

Electors found ineligible after hearing: 24,070.

Form-7 deletions during Claims and Objections period (05.07.2026-19.08.2026): 20,707.

FINAL ELECTORAL ROLL – 21.09.2026:

Total Electors: 3,16,32,754

Male: 1,61,30,319

Female: 1,54,99,661

Third Gender: 2,774

EP Ratio: 67.05

Gender Ratio: 961

Total Addition from Draft Roll: 2,90,497.

Total Deletion from Draft Roll: 44,777.

Net Addition: 2,45,720.-

Service Electors in Final Roll: 46,816.

POLLING STATIONS:

Polling Stations after rationalization: 45,250.

PROVISION OF APPEAL AND OTHER FACILITIES FOR ELECTORS:

Electors may verify their names and particulars in the Final Electoral Roll.

Form-6/6A: Inclusion of name.

Form-8: Correction of particulars.

Form-7: Deletion.

First appeal against ERO decision lies before the District Magistrate/DEO.

Second appeal lies before the Chief Electoral Officer.

Meanwhile, Gopalan informed that the names can be verified in the final roll. Form-6/6A for inclusion, Form-8 for correction/modification, and Form-7 for deletion. A first appeal against the ERO’s decision can be filed with the District Collector/DEO, and a second appeal with the CEO.

Also Read: Over 58 Lakh Notices To Be Sent As Odisha Intensifies Electoral Roll Revision