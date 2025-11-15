Singer Humane Sagar on ventilator support, mother requests Government for son’s better treatment

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Popular Odia film and album singer Humane Sagar’s health continues to be a concern as he battles for life at AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar.

On initial evaluation, the singer was found to have: MODS (Multi organ dysfunction syndrome, said the hospital authorities in a statement.

His mother has appealed to Chief Minister and the Odisha government for financial assistance to facilitate better treatment, possibly outside the state.

Humane Sagar, known for his contributions to Odia films and albums, was shifted to AIIMS from a private hospital in Cuttack after his condition worsened. Currently on ventilator support, he is under the care of Dr. Srikant Behera, senior intensivist and ECMO specialist. The hospital has stated that the next 72 hours are crucial for his recovery.

The singer’s family is exploring options for treatment outside Odisha, but financial constraints are a major hurdle. Humane Sagar’s mother has urged the government to intervene and provide necessary assistance to save her son’s life.

