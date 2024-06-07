Simlipal National Park in Odisha to be Closed for Tourists from June 12 for monsoons

Karanjia: Simlipal National Park in Odisha is scheduled to be closed for tourists from June 12 for monsoons in the state. Simlipal sanctuary will be closed for tourists from June 12.

A notice has been received from the Forest Department on Friday regarding the closure till the month of October. The sanctuary will remain closed for the safety of tourists as the rainy season approaches.

The gates of the Simlipal sanctuary will remain closed for tourists for four and a half months. Every year during the rainy season, the Simlipal sanctuary is closed to tourists. However, this time the national park will be closed four days before monsoon.

Looking at the situation after the rains, it is said that the date will be announced for the reopening of the Simlipal sanctuary for tourists in the month of November. Usually during the rainy season, the streets of the sanctuary are washed away and remain in a dangerous condition. So this temporary closure is done for the safety of the tourists.