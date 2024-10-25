Similipal to remain closed for three more days, Nandankanan Zoo to reopen tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Simlipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha will remain closed for the visitors for three more days i.e till October 28.

As decided by the officials of the National Park, it will remain shut for three more days due to heavy rainfall in the area as predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Earlier, the park was closed for the visitors for three days from October 23 to October 25 in view of the cyclone Dana which landed yesterday late night.

On the other hand, the authorities of Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) and State Botanical Garden in Bhubaneswar have decided to reopen for visitors tomorrow. It was closed for two days due to the Cyclone.