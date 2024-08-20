SIM box racket: Special police team heads to Jharkhand for further investigation

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In a further development in the SIM box racket a special police team is on its way to Jharkhand on Tuesday, said latest reports. Another team shall head to Delhi soon said reports.

The CP on Monday said in a presser that, Bhubaneswar SIM box racket the roots have spread from Odisha to Bangladesh. The police has further unearthed that another accused identified as Ashdur Jamman was staying in a hotel in Bhubaneswar. The room had been booked in the name of Raju Mandal.

The Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Commissioner of Police Sanjeeb Panda further said that another link in this SIM Box Racket has been found in Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand.

Earlier on August 18, the Commissionerate police had taken the main accused Raju Mandal on a five day remand for allegedly installing the SIM boxes in the capital city of Bhubaneswar.

Acting on a tip-off, Laxmisagar police conducted a raid at a rented accommodation in Mahadev Nagar on Friday and nabbed Mondal. Five operational and two reserved SIM boxes were seized from him.

Police also seized 225 operational SIM cards inserted in the devices, 500 new and 58 old and unused Airtel SIM cards, two wireless routers, one laptop, a modem, an inverter and other articles from him.

Mondal, belonging to North 24-Parganas district, got the SIM boxes and fake SIM cards from a Bangladeshi national identified as Asdur Jamman and installed the devices in Bhubaneswar in October last year.