Silver Jubilee Maha Milan of Indian Navy Batch 01/2001 celebrated at Puri

Puri: The Silver Jubilee Maha Milan of Indian Navy Batch 01/2001 was successfully held on 30 and 31 January 2026 at Puri. Around 450 batchmates from different parts of the country came together to mark 25 years of friendship, service, and shared experiences in the Indian Navy.

The first day of the event focused on welcoming all the batchmates and reconnecting with former instructors of INS Chilka (2001 batch). It was a deeply emotional occasion as the gathering also paid tribute to the departed batchmates by observing two minutes of silence, honouring their memory and sacrifice.

On the second day, the batchmates visited INS Chilka, where they had undergone their initial naval training. The visit brought back fond memories of their early days in service. The Commanding Officer of INS Chilka hosted a warm welcome and lunch for the group. A memento was presented to INS Chilka by the batch representatives as a mark of respect and gratitude.

The celebrations concluded with a colourful and lively Gala Night, adding joy and festivity to the Silver Jubilee reunion. The event was conducted by the Navy veterans of Batch 01/2001 from Odisha. Sujit Giri, Sushil Kar, Taraprasad Behera, Prakash Kumar Swain, Sujit Misra, Debadatta Das, Bibhu Jena, Sukant Behera, Thakur Jena, and Sushil Patra were among the key organisers of the event.