Silence period begins as campaigning for Nuapada by-election ends

Nuapada: The campaigning for the Nuapada by-election ended this evening following which the silence period began across the assembly constituency.

According to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Odisha R.S. Gopalan, the silence period started from 4 PM today prohibiting any form of public campaigning or political messaging in any part of the Nuapada assembly constituency.

With the beginning of the silence period, all the leaders and workers of various political parties were instructed to leave the constituency as per the guidelines of the Election Commission, informed Gopalan. Even president of Samajwadi Party and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav was also asked by the police to leave the district.

The CEO further stated that adequate security arrangements have been made with the deployment of police and central paramilitary forces across all polling stations, of which 47 booths have been identified as sensitive.

The polling parties will go to their designated polling stations tomorrow and are expected to reach by the evening, he added.

Meanwhile, police have started checking of vehicles on Odisha-Chhattisgarh bordering area and intensified patrol to thwart any illegal activities.

It is to be noted here that the voting for the Nuapada by-election will be held on November 11 while the counting of votes will be done on November 14.