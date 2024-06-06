Siblings drown in Nayagarh of Odisha, see details

Nayagarh: In a tragic incident a sibling that is a brother and sister duo drowned in the river in Nayagarh district of Odisha, said reports on Thursday.

According to reports, a rare incident in the village of Banosiyapada, Itamati police station in Nayagarh district. The minor son and daughter of Dyutikrishna Sethi of the village have died.

When the brother and sister went to bathe in the river this morning. At this time, the brothers and sisters were drowned in the sudden current in the water.

The people present there rescued both of them from the water and admitted them to the Nayagarh District Headquarter Hospital (DHH) in a critical condition, where the doctor declared both of them brought dead. Itamati police have registered a case of death and are investigating.