Sibling duo burnt alive in house fire in Kendarpara of Odisha

By Sudeshna Panda
Rajnagar: In a tragic incident, a brother sister duo has been burnt alive in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Thursday, said reports.

According to reports, the incident took place in Balrampur village under Rajnagar block. The fire was so massive that a brother and sister duo were engulfed in it.

The fire completely burnt down a six-room house in the village, in it were killed a sibling duo. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Detailed reports awaited.

On January 13 in a shocking incident, there was a fire in school in Kendrapara district of Odisha said reliable reports.

Repots say that, a fire in the school occurred and the students had a narrow escape. A fire broke out in the kitchen of Mankarpur Primary School in Kendrapara district.

There are reports that the fire started due to gas leakage. The cooking utensils in the kitchen got burnt. No students were harmed.

