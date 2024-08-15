Sibling duo burnt alive in house fire in Kendarpara of Odisha

Rajnagar: In a tragic incident, a brother sister duo has been burnt alive in Kendrapara district of Odisha on Thursday, said reports.

According to reports, the incident took place in Balrampur village under Rajnagar block. The fire was so massive that a brother and sister duo were engulfed in it.

The fire completely burnt down a six-room house in the village, in it were killed a sibling duo. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Detailed reports awaited.

