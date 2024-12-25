SI suspended for dereliction in duty as youth thrashed to death in Balasore of Odisha

Jaleswar: The accused father and son duo have been arrested for thrashing to death a man on the allegations of theft. This incident has happened in Swartha village under Silang police station limits in Balasore district.

On December 22, alleging of robbing from a saree showroom, a man was brutally beaten to death by the accused father-son duo. On Wednesday, they have been arrested and court forwarded.

For dereliction in his duty, Swartha outpost in-charge, Chandar Sekhar Mohanty has been suspended. Following the incident, a video of the spine-chilling incident is doing the rounds in Internet.

Some miscreants had broken into the showroom of Ajay Das of Swartha village. On December 22, Ajay Das and his two sons attacked four people on the suspicion that they were behind the robbery in their showroom. The four people are identified as Trilochan Pradhan, Satish Singh, Bhanu Pradhan and Tapu Mohanty. They were tied to poles and trees and beaten with a rod.

Trilochan died on the spot while the other three are undergoing treatment. The Silang Police reached the spot and arrested the accused. The Swartha outpost in-charge was suspended as the incident happened near the outpost and he did not take any action.