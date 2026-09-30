Shubhashree Das death case remains unsolved: 8 detained for questioning

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Rajnagar: The mystery surrounding the death of Shubhashree Das, a resident of Rajupur village under Rajnagar police station in Kendrapara district, remains unsolved as police is yet to recover her body, five days after she went missing.

Despite an ongoing investigation, Rajnagar Police have reportedly failed to establish the circumstances surrounding Shubhashree’s suspected death. The case has remained shrouded in mystery, with no clear breakthrough reported so far.

Till now police have detained eight people, including three members of Shubhashree’s family, for questioning. They have reportedly been kept at the police station for the past two days for questioning.

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Meanwhile, a search operation for Shubhashree’s body has been underway in the Hansua River. Fire personnel have been conducting searches for the past two days, but the body has not yet been traced.

According to eyewitness, the body was allegedly tied to a stone and thrown into the middle of the river.

The Kendrapara Superintendent of Police (SP) has reportedly not issued any statement regarding the case so far. With the body still missing and several questions unanswered, the investigation continues as authorities attempt to uncover the truth behind Shubhashree Das’s disappearance and suspected death.