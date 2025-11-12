Shreya Ghoshal to perform at Bali Yatra in Cuttack tomorrow!

Advertisement

Cuttack: In what can be considered as a piece of good news for the fans, popular Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal is all set to perform at the Historic Bali Yatra in Cuttack tomorrow. She will perform at the Ganakabi Baishnab Pani Mancha of the Bali Yatra Ground.

As per the official X page of Historic Baliyatra Cuttack (@baliyatrainctc), Shreya Ghoshal will perform on the concluding day (November 13) of the historic annual event. “The stage is set for a night of pure melody! Join us at Historic Baliyatra, Cuttack, as the magical voice of Shreya Ghoshal takes over the evening on 13th November!” it captioned while sharing a video of Shreya Ghoshal confirming her visit to Cuttack.

“… I’m coming to Cuttack for the Historic Bali Yatra 2025. I’m coming on November 13 to sing for you. On this evening, we will have lots of music with love. So, please be there in Bali Yatra. We are going to celebrate the culture and the energy of Odisha. Can’t wait to see all of you. See you,” Ghoshal can be seen saying in the video.

It is to be noted here that Shreya Ghoshal’s uncountable fans and followers were disappointed and frustrated for not getting her on the mega stage of the Historic Bali Yatra even though the event was originally concluding today. However, Odisha government earlier in the day extended it for one more day, as a result it will conclude tomorrow evening and Shreya Ghoshal has confirmed her visit. This has made her fans and followers super excited and they are early waiting to have her glance and witness her live performances.

