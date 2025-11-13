Shreya Ghoshal arrives in Odisha, set to perform at Cuttack’s Bali Yatra today evening

Cuttack: Renowned Bollywood singer Shreya Ghoshal arrived in Bhubaneswar this morning, ahead of her highly anticipated performance at Cuttack’s iconic Bali Yatra festival this evening.

Ghoshal, known for her soulful voice and numerous awards, including five National Film Awards, is set to captivate the audience with her melodious voice at the Baliyatra ground in the bank of River Mahanadi in Cuttack today.

Cuttack’s Bali Yatra, a historic maritime festival, has become a hub for musical extravaganza, attracting top Bollywood and local artists.

Harshdeep Kaur recently enthralled audiences with her soulful performance at the historic Baliyatra 2025 fair in Cuttack.

This year’s Bali Yatra, themed “Cuttack in Cuttack–Celebrating Odia Language and Literature,” promises to be a landmark event, showcasing Odisha’s rich cultural heritage and literary traditions.