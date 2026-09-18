Short film “Resurrection” created at KSRM receives national recognition

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Bhubaneswar: Resurrection, a short film created at KIIT School of Rural Management (KSRM), has been selected as a finalist at the National Level Short Film Festival for Specially Abled People, organised by the Social Security & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Department, Government of Odisha. The recognition is particularly meaningful as the film places the abilities, aspirations and everyday resilience of persons with disabilities at its centre.

The story was inspired by Trinath Bhoi, a lift operator at the Architecture Building who lives with an 80% loco-motor disability. His optimism and determination inspired the film, in which he went on to receive the National Level Best Actor Award, sharing the honour with KSRM student Saikat Paul. The award carried a cash prize of Rs 20,000.

Another important contributor was Ms. Shiwani from the Film and Media School, who is hearing and speech impaired. She provided the Indian Sign Language subtitles for the film, helping make the narrative more accessible and inclusive. Together, Trinath and Shiwani exemplify how opportunity and an enabling environment can allow persons with disabilities to contribute, create and be recognized for their abilities.

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Prof. Somnath Dutta conceived and directed the film, with KSRM students Saikat Paul and Subhradip Mandal contributing to the acting and cinematography. Created without formal filmmaking training and using a mobile phone and available campus resources, the project reflects the freedom to explore talent beyond conventional academic roles.

More importantly, Resurrection resonates with KIIT founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta’s vision of empathy, dignity and opportunity, demonstrating how an inclusive institutional culture can bring out and celebrate the potential in every individual.