Shootout in Ganjam: 30-year-old man critically injured in firing, attackers escape, watch

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Sorada: A 30-year-old man was seriously injured after three unknown miscreants allegedly opened fire at him in Sarabadi village under Badagada Police Station limits in Ganjam district of Odisha.

As per reports, the three accused came to the Joda Bandha Chhak on a motor cycle, where they allegedly shot two rounds at the victim identified as Jaysen Pradhan.

In the firing, Jaysen received bullet injuries on his abdomen and back. Following which, he was initially rushed to Aska for medical treatment but later, he was shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur in critical condition.

Aska SDPO, Saurav Pradhan said Jaysen was staying at Kerala and had come to his native village around two months back. Police suspect that previous enmity may have led to the shooting.

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Jaysen’s condition at present is stated to be under observation and preparation is on for taking out the bullets by the doctors.

Meanwhile, police have started investigation on the matter and search operation is underway for nabbing the culprits.

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