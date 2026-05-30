Dreaded criminal injured in encounter during Police raid in Jharsuguda

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Jharsuguda: One dreaded criminal was shot during police raid near Kadamaghat area under Rengali police limits in Jharsuguda district of Odisha on Saturday.

It is reported that the police was tipped off about a gang planning for a robbery, following which a team of police was sent to prevent them from carrying out their plan.

However, an encounter erupted at the scene in which there was a shooting between the police and the suspected criminals in which alleged criminal identified as Jai Chauhan received a bullet injury on his leg.

The criminal was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment and taken into police custody.

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Sources claimed that Jai Chauhan is a notorious criminal with over ten cases pending against him. Police believe that he was part of the gang which was in the area with a plan to commit robbery.

While Jai Chauhan was arrested, sources claim that others in the gang were on the run.

The criminal is now being interrogated by officials as all the necessary steps are being taken to track the rest of the accomplices.