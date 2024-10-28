Shocking! Youth rapes minor girl, films video to blackmail and rape her repeatedly in Nayagarh

Nayagarh: Crime against women and girls including rape continues in Odisha as a fresh case of sexual assault of a minor girl has now come to the fore from the Nayagarh district of the State.

One Samir Sahu of Khatia village under the Nayagarh Sadar Police station limits came in contact with the girl through Instagram. Gradually he proposed her and was in a love relationship with her for the last two years.

However, once he sexually assaulted the girl and recorded the obscene video. Later, he used the video to blackmail her and raped her repeatedly threatening that he would circulate the obscene video if she does not keep relationship with him.

When things went beyond her patience, the girl dared to stay away from Samir, following which he circulated the obscene video on social medial platforms.

The matter came to light only when the girl’s parents knew about the viral video and filed a case against Samir at the Sadar Police station demanding action against him.

Based on the complaint, cops arrested Samir today and are slated to forward him to the court tomorrow. Meanwhile, the incident has shocked everyone in the locality.

Also Read: Girl Gangraped Infront Of Boyfriend While Visiting Fategarh Ram Temple