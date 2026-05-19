Shocking! Youth killed and burnt in Cuttack district! watch

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Narasinghpur: In a shocking incident a youth was killed and allegedly burnt in Cuttack district of Odisha recently. The incident took plac in the Sabarsahi village in Talamandali in Maniabandha area. Following the alleged incident, Police have picked up 23 people.

The deceased has been identified as Tikan Behera of Sabarsahi village.

Following a complaint by family members, Maniabandha police have detained 23 people from the village for interrogation. Police said they are questioning all those detained in connection with the incident.

Family members have alleged that Tikan was murdered over a previous enmity. After the incident, the village has been left largely deserted by men as many have been picked up by police, locals said.

The case has also sparked protests by women of the village, who staged demonstrations in front of Badamba and Maniabandha police stations demanding a fair probe.

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On the other hand in the Berhampur Assault case, police have detained two people in connection with the viral Berhampur assault video, in which two youths were seen brutally thrashing a man on a public road while his girlfriend tried to protect him.

The accused have been identified as Muktesh Kumar Sahu alias Mukesh of Hilpatna and his younger brother Ashish Kumar Sahu of Lanjipalli. Police said they are investigating the motive behind the attack that took place in broad daylight.

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