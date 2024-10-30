Shocking! Woman doctor threatened and abused in SCB Cuttack

Cuttack: In a shocking allegation, a woman doctor was allegedly threatened and abused in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack city of Odisha. A medicine representative was arrested in this connection. The man has been identified as Girija Shankar Baral.

According to reports, after the Medical Representative (MR) was introduced to the lady senior resident doctor, he started to abuse and threaten her. The lady doctor had then lodged a written complaint against the MR in the Maglabag Police Station.

Recently on August 24, a senior resident doctor who was accused of raping two women patients at the SCB Medical College and Hospital has been fired from the medical institute. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting at the medical premises, after a probe report recommended to take action against the accused doctor, informed SCB Medical and Hospital Prof. (Dr.) Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra.

The investigation was conducted by a three-member committee consisting of Professor Santosh Kumar Mishra, Professor Sudhansu Sekhar Mishra, and SCB Dean and Principal Roma Rattan.

A senior doctor identified as, Dilbag Singh, pursuing DM in Cardiology department of the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack was arrested based on the allegations of the family members of the victims. Noteworthy, two women patients had gone to the hospital for ECHO test. The resident doctor allegedly assaulted them sexually. Later, the family members filed a case in this regard at the Manglabag police station.