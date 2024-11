Shocking! Woman beaten to death by own son in Angul

Angul: In an inhumane incident, a woman was beaten to death by her son in Susuda village under Angul town police in Angul district on Saturday.

Police has detained the accused son, Saroj Naik, the son of Sudhakar Naik. The deceased woman was identified as Lata Naik.

Police is investigating the matter to know the details of the crime. The exact reason is yet to be ascertained.

