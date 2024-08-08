Shocking! Snake chases and bites people in Anandapur Hospital, staff and patients shocked

Anandapur: In a shocking incident, a snake has allegedly chased and bitten people in the premises of Sub Divisional Hospital in Anandapur, said reports on Thursday.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Thursday in the Sub Divisional Hospital in Anandapur of Keonjhar district in Odisha. The relative of a patient was allegedly bitten by a snake in the hospital premises.

Further the eyewitnesses added that, the snake then chased a few other patients. Later, the security staff of the hospital reached the spot and killed the snake, bringing much relief to the distressed people who encountered the snake in Anandapur Hospital.

On July 6, a mother was sleeping with her four-month-old daughter at night in her house when the little girl started crying all of a sudden confusing everyone. The mother then calmed her daughter and put her back to sleep. But the mother was unaware about the fact that her daughter would be leaving her all alone. She was not aware of the thing that has happened to her daughter in the night’s darkness.

After some hours, the baby girl’s condition worsened. The family then immediately rushed her to the hospital where she was declared dead. The doctor informed that the reason behind the sudden demise of the baby is the poisonous snake bite at night. Such a sorrowful incident reportedly took place in Ghatuan village that comes under Anandpur Police Station of Keonjhar district.

According to the reports, the deceased baby girl is said to be the daughter of Chandan Majhi who is a resident of Ghatuan village. The little one lost her life while sleeping right next to her mother. The trauma that the mother would be going through right now is beyond anyone’s imagination. The whole village is mourning the death of the little one as the tragic news traveled all over the region, say reports.