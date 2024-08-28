Shocking! People kill and eat leopard meat in Sambalpur of Odisha

Redhakhol: Human beings have now become more violent than wild animals. They have started eating anything that they can lay their hands on! Reports said that, people hunted down a leopard in Sambalpur district of Odisha and had organized a feast wherein they would serve leopard meat, this is shocking indeed.

According to reports, someone tipped off the forest department in this regard. Then the forest department then got into action mode and made a sudden raid. This inhumane incident has taken place in the Girishchandrapur range of Redhakhol Forest Division in Sambalpur district. On Monday night, the forest division of Girishchandrapur found out that a feast was being organized wherein leopard meat was being cooked in Landakot forest near Hiralal village.

Around 11:00 pm the raid took place and three people were arrested. Cooked meat, severed head, skull, leg, tail skin and other body parts were recovered from the spot. In addition, deer, horn, five sharp weapons (tangiyas) and country-made guns were seized.

This is the second incident of poaching in Redhakhol Forest Division in the last six months. The forest department is investigating the incident further. DFO Mohanty constituted a special team after receiving information from reliable sources regarding the hunting of Leopards. The raid team included Girishchandrapur ranger Surendra Kumar Sahu, forester Praveen Kumar Pradhan along with Kisinda police officers and staff.