Shocking! Miscreant attempts to kill minor boy by throwing him into haystack! watch

Nuapada: In a shocking incident an attempt was allegedly made to burn a minor boy to death by throwing him into a haystack in Nuapada district of Odisha on Friday. The incident took place in Danojhala village of Komna police station limits in the district.

As per reports, Bhishma and Buddhadev, the two sons of Keshav Nag were playing in the village yard today when Arjun Ketaki’s haystack suddenly caught fire.

Suspecting that Buddhadev and Bhishma might have caused such a scandal, Arjuna got angry and asked his nephew Mahendra to burn Bhishma alive. He took Bhishma from near their house, beat him up allegedly threw him into the pile of burning straw.

The elder brother Buddhadev rescued his younger brother from the pile of burning straw but by then both the brothers sustained critical injury.

The two brothers were first shifted to Komna Community Health Center and then Nuapada District Head quarter hospital in a critical condition. A case has been filed in Komna police station in this regard. Police investigation of the matter is underway.

Watch the video here: