Shocking! Man set on fire in Salipur of Odisha, detailed probe underway

Salipur: In a shocking incident a man was allegedly set on fire in Salipur block of Cuttack district in Odisha said reports on Tuesday. The incident has been reported from Gopapur village under Nischintkoili block of Cuttack district in Odisha.

The critically injured person has been identified as Atmaram Sahoo. The attack took place allegedly due to earlier enmity. A few miscreants allegedly attacked Atmaram, poured kerosene on him and lit him up, they allegedly wanted to kill him on the spot.

It has been alleged that a youth identified as Anadhi has committed the said crime. The victim’s brother has filed a complaint in this regard. The man has suffered almost 70 percent burn injuries. He has been shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, said reports. The Nischintkoili police station has registered a case and is investigating into the matter.

