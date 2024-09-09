Shocking! Man kills wife in Boudh following family dispute

Boudh: In a shocking incident a man has allegedly killed his wife in Boudh district of Odisha, said reliable reports on Monday. It has been reported that the man allegedly slit the throat of his wife.

According to report, the incident took place in Charabhatti village under Kantamala police station limits in Boudh. The deceased belongs to the same village and has been identified as Anjali Taria. The alleged killer has been identified as Sarbe Nayak, he has been absconding since the crime.

The couple were allegedly married since the past four years and they had a three-year-old daughter. There was allegedly a fight between the wife and the husband. The man in a fit of rage caught hold of a sharp weapon and slit the throat of the woman.

Later following the incident, the police reached the spot and carried out a detailed investigation in this regard.