Odisha: Shocking! Man drugged, eyes gouged out by unknown miscreants in Balangir

Balangir: An inhumane incident of gouging out the eyes of an older person by drugging him has come to the fore from Loisingha area in Balangir district. The elderly man is critical now and is undergoing treatment at VIMSAR, Burla.

The victim has been identified as Insaan Jhankar of Budel Bahala area. According to information, he was returning to his house from his relatives house. He was stopped by two miscreants in the lieu of giving him a lift in their bike. He denied their help as he had reached near his house.

Then one of the miscreants clutched his neck and forcibly gave him a drug. As he drank the drug, he felt dizzy. The miscreants then attacked him. As he shouted at the spot, locals rushed. However, fearing to get caught, the miscreants fled the scene.

He was rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical college and Hospital here. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to VIMSAR. However, this incident of attempting to gouge the eye of the man by drugging him has shocked the locals. Police reached the spot and is probing into the matter.