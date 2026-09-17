Shocking! Man burnt alive inside girlfriend’s house in Debagada, watch

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Debagada: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old man was allegedly burnt to death on the verandah of his girlfriend’s house in Riamal village in Debagada district of Odisha today.

The deceased has been identified as Silu Ray, a resident of Babarakote village.

As per reports, Silu went to visit his girlfriend at her home when her family members allegedly poured petrol on him and burnt him alive on their house verandah.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and seized the body, which is to be sent for autopsy.

It is being suspected that the family of the girl was unhappy with their relationship, however, the reason for the barbaric incident has not yet been ascertained.

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Meanwhile, the girlfriend along with two members of her family is detained at the police station and are being questioned.

Further details are awaited.

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