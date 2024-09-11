Shocking, lover killed by girlfriend’s father in Rayagada!

Rayagada: In a shocking incident a lover has allegedly been killed by his girlfriend’s father in Rayagada district of Odisha, said reports on Wednesday.

According to reports, the lover is dead and the girlfriend is critically injured. The incident took place near Adayor village in Kashipurthana of Rayagada district. The deceased has been identified as Mangalsingh Majhi of Adatakiri village under Adayor Panchayat under Kashipur block. He was in love with a young woman.

The woman has been identified as Lalita, the daughter of Vijaya Majhi. The woman’s father, allegedly attacked his daughter Lalita and her boyfriend Mangalsingh with a sharp weapon and tried to kill them. Mangalsingh Majhi died on the spot while the girl’s condition is critical.

According to the information, this couple was missing from the house since last month. While the girl was at her father’s house, yesterday evening, she called Mangalsingh and asked him to take her away.

When he reached her house on a bike, the girl’s father Vijay attacked him. As a result, Mangalsingh died on the spot. The girl was rescued in a critical condition and was admitted to Kashipur Health Center. She has been later shifted to the Rayagada District Hospital as her health condition deteriorated. Later, a team from Kashipur police station has gone and is investigating into the matter.