Shocking! Irate over family dispute, Odisha man drowns 14-month-old son to death, slits 8-year-old daughter’s throat

Nuapada: In a very shocking incident, a man killed his 14-month-old son by drowning him in water and attempted to kill his 8-year-old daughter by slitting her throat following a fight with his wife at Kutiapada village of Nuapada district today.

While the deceased toddler has been identified as Chandan Majhi, the critically injured girl’s name is Lakshmi Kanti.

According to sources, Chandan and Lakshmi’s mother Jayanti Majhi left them behind in the house along with their ten-year-old siblings Kamala Kanti after a fight with her husband Kishore Majhi and went to her mother’s house to live there.

However, Kishore reportedly took all the three children to a nearby forest with the aim to kill them. But Kamala managed to escape from him after sensing his intentions, said sources.

Later, the accused pushed his 14-month-old son in a water body after administering him some medicine and soon slit the throat of his middle daughter Lakshmi Kanti, added the sources.

Some people somehow rescued the girl in critical condition at admitted her at Boden Health Centre for treatment.

Meanwhile, the local police started a probe into the shocking incident. Besides, they have launched a manhunt to trace the accused father, who fled the scene after committing the crime.