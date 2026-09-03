Shocking! Girl raped at Rourkela Railway station

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Rourkela: In a shocking and shameful incident, a young girl, who was waiting to leave for Bangalore, was allegedly raped by a railway employee at Rourkela railway station on Thursday.

As alleged by the girl, she was waiting at the Rourkela station to board a train to travel to Bangalore in Karnataka. In the meantime, a railway employee came to her and inquired about her travel.

Soon, he took the girl to the valve room near platform No. 1 on the pretext of availing her a confirmed train ticket for her travel and allegedly raped her.

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Later, the girl lodged a complaint with the Government Railway Police (GRP) seeking action against the accused and justice for herself.

Based on the allegation, the GRP arrested the accused railway employee whom they identified as Kapileshwar Singh and forwarded him to the court after completing all legal procedures. He was employed at the Rourkela Railway Pump House.