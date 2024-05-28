Shocking! Former sarpanch found dead in front of house in Angul

Angul: In a shocking incident, a former sarpanch was found dead in front of his house in Angul district of Odisha said reports on Tuesday.

The gruesome murder has been reported from Jerenga Tahasil of Jarapada in Angul district. The deceased has been identified as Bibhuti Garnayak. He was backed by BJD when he was a sarpanch, said reports.

It is further worth mentioning that while the former sarpanch was sleeping on the terrace, a few miscreants murdered him in a gruesome manner and threw away his body. His body has been recovered from the front of his house.

Deep wounds and cuts have been seen all over his head, face and body, said reports. The locals spotted the body and immediately informed the police.

The Jarapada police reached the spotted and recovered the body and sent it for postmortem. A detailed investigation is underway as to the manner in which the murder took place, who committed the crime and why it was done.

Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Also Read: Attempt To Crush BJD Workers Under Vehicle Alleged In Jajpur