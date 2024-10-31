Shocking! Father son killed due to land dispute in Puri

Puri: In a shocking incident, a father son duo were killed in Puri district of Odisha over a land dispute said reports on Thursday. Both the father and son died in the attack.

According to reports, the murder was centered around and dispute. The son Prakash Swain died on the spot while his father died while under treatment. The murder took place in Samangara village under Puri Sadar police jurisdiction. It has been reported that three people attacked them.

According to the villagers, a meeting was held in the village on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, Jati Pradhan came out of the meeting and had an argument with Ravi Swain and his son Prakash Swain. Later Jati Pradhan and his son Jagannath Pradhan, Balabhadra Pradhan and Jati’s wife came and attacked Ravi and his son with sharp weapons.

As a result, Prakash and Ravi received injuries in different places. Later, the family admitted the injured father and son to the Hospital for treatment. The doctor examined Prakash and declared him dead and treated Ravi. However, Ravi ‘s condition was critical and he was shifted to Cuttack.

However, the doctor informed that Ravi Swain died while undergoing treatment at the Cuttack SCB. On receiving the news, Sadar police station reached the spot and seized the dead body and kept it in the hospital for post-mortem. Further detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Also Read: Man kills uncle with spade in Malkangiri over property dispute